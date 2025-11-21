Bank of Montreal Can Sells 309 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 191.9% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of FTEC opened at $213.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.82. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $134.11 and a 12-month high of $240.25.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

