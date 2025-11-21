Bank of Montreal Can Sells 5,276 Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in D-Wave Quantum were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 58.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,285,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,766,000 after buying an additional 4,166,721 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter worth about $8,064,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,883,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,597,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 619,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the first quarter valued at about $4,562,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rohit Ghai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $179,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 47,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,659.54. This trade represents a 17.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Dilullo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $143,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,769.35. This trade represents a 18.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,179,813 shares of company stock worth $32,303,986 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QBTS opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 54.68, a quick ratio of 54.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 97.58% and a negative net margin of 1,651.81%.The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. D-Wave Quantum’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on QBTS. Williams Trading set a $35.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised D-Wave Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

