Bank of Montreal Can Takes $251,000 Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. $GEL

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the first quarter worth $193,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 14,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEL. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Genesis Energy Price Performance

GEL stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.18). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 24.19%.The business had revenue of $414.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -13.72%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

