Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 7,614 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. $COLL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.4% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 124,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.5% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 30,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,317 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COLL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 17,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $671,504.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,542.88. This trade represents a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,215,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 126,667 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,813.51. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $43.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.61. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $48.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.90.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.55 million during the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 102.03% and a net margin of 7.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

