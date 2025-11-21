Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 46,288 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. $EFC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,288 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $9,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,228,000 after purchasing an additional 171,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,115,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after buying an additional 22,979 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 171,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 497,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EFC opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 46.78, a quick ratio of 46.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 89.52%.The company had revenue of $242.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.4%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 116.42%.

In other news, Director Ronald I. Simon bought 5,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.56 per share, for a total transaction of $75,176.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,800. This represents a 7.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EFC. Jones Trading raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research lowered Ellington Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.46.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

