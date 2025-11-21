Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys New Stake in Acadian Asset Management Inc. $AAMI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 225,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAMI. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,094,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Acadian Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Acadian Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadian Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

NYSE:AAMI opened at $43.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.93. Acadian Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $54.99.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Acadian Asset Management had a return on equity of 166.57% and a net margin of 15.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadian Asset Management Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Acadian Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.69%.

Acadian Asset Management Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

