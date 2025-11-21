Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.25 Million Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. $JBSS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $8,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter valued at about $8,985,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,677,000 after purchasing an additional 79,763 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 130,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 43,160 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 144,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after buying an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBSS. Zacks Research raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, John B. Sanfilippo & Son presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.47 and a 1-year high of $91.98.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 5.84%.The company had revenue of $298.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.93 million.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.01%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

