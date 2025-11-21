Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.45 Million Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. $SONO

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,768 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sonos were worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 620.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 185,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 159,448 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Sonos by 25.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Sonos by 21.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,179,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 209,725 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Sonos by 975.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 203,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 184,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sonos by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,738,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after buying an additional 40,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sonos in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price target on Sonos and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas Conrad bought 62,325 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,795.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,515.51. This represents a 25.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 2.27. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $18.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $287.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.43 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 4.24%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Sonos has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

