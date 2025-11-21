Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,940 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc. $NIC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NIC. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter worth $288,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.4% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $119.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.54. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.90 and a 52 week high of $141.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $102.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.83 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 26.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nicolet Bankshares

Insider Activity at Nicolet Bankshares

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Robert J. Weyers purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.73 per share, for a total transaction of $347,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,912.50. This represents a 12.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 1,588 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total value of $221,398.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,377.42. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,370 shares of company stock valued at $390,760. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.