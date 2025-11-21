Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 78,416 Shares of ServiceTitan Inc. $TTAN

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) by 1,247.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ServiceTitan were worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 20.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceTitan by 383.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceTitan by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the first quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000.

In other ServiceTitan news, CFO David Sherry sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $71,804.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 345,952 shares in the company, valued at $29,821,062.40. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 46,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $4,253,938.80. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,121,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,740,332. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceTitan from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial started coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Friday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ServiceTitan from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $130.00 price objective on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceTitan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.73.

Shares of TTAN opened at $85.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $131.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.82 and its 200-day moving average is $107.03.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.40). ServiceTitan had a negative net margin of 26.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $242.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ServiceTitan has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

