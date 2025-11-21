Barrington Research Forecasts CVGI FY2025 Earnings

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 17th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Commercial Vehicle Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.01.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. Commercial Vehicle Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 400,004 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 922,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 332,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 29,286 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 463.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 285,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 234,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 30.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 227,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Featured Articles

