Bensler LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Bensler LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.2% of Bensler LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $289.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $306.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Alphabet from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 192,674 shares of company stock valued at $48,454,423 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

