Berenberg Bank Cuts Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target to GBX 180

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 195 to GBX 180 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

CRST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 190 price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 254 to GBX 251 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 202.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Trading Down 2.9%

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

LON:CRST opened at GBX 128 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of £328.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 161.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 173.58. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 126.90 and a 52 week high of GBX 198.50.

(Get Free Report)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.