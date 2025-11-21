Berenberg Bank Lowers Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target to GBX 300

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 to GBX 300 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 485 price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenmare Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 392.50.

Kenmare Resources Stock Performance

About Kenmare Resources

Shares of KMR stock opened at GBX 267 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 286 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 325.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market cap of £236.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.58. Kenmare Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 242 and a 1 year high of GBX 450.

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world’s largest producers of titanium minerals. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma’s production accounts for approximately 6% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries.

