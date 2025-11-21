Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 403 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WKP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 500 to GBX 516 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 464.33.
Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX (37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Workspace Group had a negative net margin of 104.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workspace Group will post 36.7630058 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.
