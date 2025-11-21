Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Shares Down 11.8% – Here’s What Happened

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Free Report) fell 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.37. 204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.6250.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Trading Down 11.8%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Domestic fixed-line communications, Cellular Communication, Internet, International Communication, and ICT Solutions, and Multi-Channel Television segments. The company offers telephony services, including basic telephony services on the household telephone line, as well as associated services, such as voice mail and caller ID; national numbering services; and transmission and data-communication services.

