BIP Wealth LLC Acquires 870 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,345 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial set a $272.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.21.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.0%

NVIDIA stock opened at $180.98 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

