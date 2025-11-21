Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Bloom Energy to $157.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $93.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 605.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 3.43. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $147.86.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $508.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.18 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 13,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total value of $1,888,299.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 93,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,130.21. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 36,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $5,169,906.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 225,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,858,809. This trade represents a 13.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 341,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,784,169 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. CWM LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 250.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 95,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

