Brian Low Financial Group LLC Invests $1.96 Million in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Brian Low Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,411 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000. NVIDIA comprises 1.8% of Brian Low Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $1,163,288,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $180.98 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

