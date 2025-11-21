Brickley Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Brickley Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 53.2% during the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.2% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 23,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE JPM opened at $298.72 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $322.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $813.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.