Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Bristol Myers Squibb stock on October 9th.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 83.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. Scotiabank began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Dbs Bank raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.42.

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

