British Land (LON:BLND) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 506 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLND. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 495 target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 298 to GBX 308 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 433.25.

Shares of LON:BLND opened at GBX 376 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.59. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 318.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 413.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 367.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 367.34. The firm has a market cap of £3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55.

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 15.40 EPS for the quarter. British Land had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 171.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that British Land will post 29.375 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

