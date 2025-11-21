Brokers Offer Predictions for Bone Biologics FY2025 Earnings

Get Bone Biologics alerts:

Bone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bone Biologics in a report released on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.36) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.02). The consensus estimate for Bone Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.00) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Bone Biologics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

BBLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Bone Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bone Biologics in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of BBLG opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $2.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.73. Bone Biologics has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $10.08.

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.86.

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

