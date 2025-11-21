Brokers Offer Predictions for CRC FY2025 Earnings

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for California Resources in a research report issued on Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $4.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.91. The consensus estimate for California Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.58 million. California Resources had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price objective on California Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on California Resources from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Roth Capital set a $63.00 price target on California Resources in a report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on California Resources from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $71.00 price objective on California Resources in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $30.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter valued at $1,267,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the second quarter valued at $362,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.05%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

