Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $52.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.41% from the stock’s previous close.

BLSH has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Bullish in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Bullish in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. New Street Research set a $56.00 price objective on Bullish in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bullish in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Bullish from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Bullish Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLSH opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 24.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Bullish has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a PE ratio of -726.46.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.91 million. Bullish has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bullish in the third quarter worth $163,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Bullish in the third quarter worth about $92,824,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bullish in the third quarter worth about $91,782,000. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Bullish in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,431,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Bullish during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,658,000.

Bullish Company Profile

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

Featured Articles

