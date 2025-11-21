Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 82,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,545 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,267,402 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $200,237,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 172,714 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,287,000 after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 55,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $180.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.21.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

