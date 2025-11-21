Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 10,443 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 58.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,443 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $289.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.21 and its 200 day moving average is $212.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $306.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $32,681.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,567.20. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total value of $800,786.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,884.14. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 192,674 shares of company stock valued at $48,454,423 in the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.