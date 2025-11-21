Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Stock Price

Manolete Partners (LON:MANO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 172 to GBX 130 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 85.71% from the company’s previous close.

Manolete Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MANO stock opened at GBX 70 on Wednesday. Manolete Partners has a 12-month low of GBX 65 and a 12-month high of GBX 118. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 88.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.92. The company has a market cap of £30.67 million, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Manolete Partners (LON:MANO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX (1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Manolete Partners had a return on equity of 109.76% and a net margin of 180.12%. Analysts expect that Manolete Partners will post 4.2845258 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manolete Partners Company Profile

Manolete Partners Plc is the UK’s leading insolvency litigation financing company which was founded in 2009 by its Chief Executive, Steven Cooklin, a UK Chartered Accountant.

Manolete finances the pursuit of claims through litigation and alternative dispute resolution to produce optimal returns for the creditors of insolvent companies.

