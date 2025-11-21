Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Thor Explorations (LON:THX)

Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 89 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.83% from the stock’s current price.

Thor Explorations Stock Performance

THX opened at GBX 63.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 64.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 50.32. Thor Explorations has a 1 year low of GBX 15.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £414.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd is a proven low-cost gold producer with a growing diversified Portfolio of mineral assets in West Africa, listed on both the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: THX) and the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: THX).

