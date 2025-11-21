Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO)

ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 22 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s current price.

ZOO Digital Group Stock Down 1.8%

ZOO opened at GBX 10.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of £10.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.30, a P/E/G ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.37. ZOO Digital Group has a one year low of GBX 8.34 and a one year high of GBX 40.

ZOO Digital is a provider of services allowing TV and movie content to be subtitled and dubbed in any language and prepared for sale with all major online retailers. ZOO’s clients are some of the best-known brands in the world including major Hollywood studios, global broadcasters and digital distributors.

