Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO)

ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 22 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s current price.
ZOO Digital Group Stock Down 1.8%
ZOO opened at GBX 10.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of £10.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.30, a P/E/G ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.37. ZOO Digital Group has a one year low of GBX 8.34 and a one year high of GBX 40.
ZOO Digital Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ZOO Digital Group
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Peter Thiel Dumps NVIDIA and Slashes Tesla Stake—Is the AI Bubble About to Pop?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Why Lithium Americas Could Be a 2030 Power Play—Not a 2025 One
Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.