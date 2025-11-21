Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX)

Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 115 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 115.36% from the company’s previous close.

Get Calnex Solutions alerts:

Calnex Solutions Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Calnex Solutions stock opened at GBX 53.40 on Wednesday. Calnex Solutions has a one year low of GBX 39.25 and a one year high of GBX 88.40. The company has a market cap of £46.99 million, a P/E ratio of 148.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 53.68.

Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported GBX (0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Calnex Solutions had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Calnex Solutions will post 0.3596909 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calnex Solutions

Calnex Solutions designs, produces and markets test and measurement instrumentation and solutions for the telecoms and cloud computing industries. Calnex’s portfolio enables R&D, pre-deployment and in-service testing for network technologies and networked applications, enabling its customers to validate the performance of the critical infrastructure associated with telecoms and cloud computing networks and the applications that run on it.

To date, Calnex has secured and delivered orders in 68 countries across the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calnex Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calnex Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.