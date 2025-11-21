Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.58.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $11.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday.
NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $21.43 on Friday. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Canadian Solar had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Canadian Solar has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.
