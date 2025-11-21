Capital One Financial Cuts Earnings Estimates for Murphy Oil

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

MUR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $28.50.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $440.08 million for the quarter. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.65%.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Murphy Oil by 3,989.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1,710.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 148.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 39.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

