Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.70.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

CS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. CIBC raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$15.00 price objective on Capstone Copper in a report on Monday, October 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CS

Capstone Copper Price Performance

Capstone Copper stock opened at C$10.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.41. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$4.98 and a 12 month high of C$13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.69.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The mining company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of C$833.28 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Capstone Copper will post 0.8541833 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.