CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CareTrust REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

CareTrust REIT Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:CTRE opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.90.

CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 61.00%.The company had revenue of $132.44 million for the quarter.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

