CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
CTRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CareTrust REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
CareTrust REIT Trading Down 0.9%
CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 61.00%.The company had revenue of $132.44 million for the quarter.
About CareTrust REIT
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
