Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired Rep. Byron Donalds

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently bought shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Carnival stock on October 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 10/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 10/23/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 10/9/2025.

Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.67. Carnival Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Institutional Trading of Carnival

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 10.07%.The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Carnival by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1.6% during the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on Carnival from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

