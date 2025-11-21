Cascade Financial Partners LLC Purchases 450 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $298.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $813.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $322.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.61 and a 200-day moving average of $290.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

