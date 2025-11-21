CCLA Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,105,968 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,557 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.2% of CCLA Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $242,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the sale, the director owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,900.90. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,610. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 43,357 shares of company stock worth $10,607,215 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. New Street Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.70.

Amazon.com stock opened at $217.14 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

