CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $49 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $49,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 9,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 522.8% in the first quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. KGI Securities upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $298.72 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $322.25. The company has a market cap of $813.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $307.61 and a 200-day moving average of $290.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

