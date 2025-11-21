Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Berenberg Bank Analyst Says

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 to GBX 530 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.02% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 495.

Ceres Power Price Performance

Shares of LON CWR opened at GBX 368 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £715.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 240.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 12.18. Ceres Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 430.80.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 101.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ceres Power will post -12.4426979 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

