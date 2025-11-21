CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$10.50 to C$13.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CES Energy Solutions traded as high as C$12.10 and last traded at C$11.67, with a volume of 3892672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.60.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CEU. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 8.62%.The business had revenue of C$623.22 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8600646 EPS for the current year.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.