Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 4,229 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November $GNOV

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 4.44% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November worth $11,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 9.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth $222,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth approximately $857,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNOV opened at $38.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $38.74. The firm has a market cap of $239.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.42.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

