Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 5,329 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF $SKYY

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $11,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY opened at $123.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.39. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $85.38 and a 1-year high of $143.74. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.24.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

