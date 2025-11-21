Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 109,968 Shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF $INCM

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,968 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.61% of Franklin Income Focus ETF worth $11,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCM. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,705,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,413,000 after acquiring an additional 333,406 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,473,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,239,000 after purchasing an additional 359,680 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,256,000 after buying an additional 80,695 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 412,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA INCM opened at $27.58 on Friday. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $28.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $932.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46,984.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

