Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 5,428 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.05% of Cboe Global Markets worth $12,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 61.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $255.32 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.30 and a 1 year high of $262.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.80 and its 200-day moving average is $237.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital set a $287.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.38.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

