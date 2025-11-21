Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,702 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $12,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,349,768.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 49,013,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,558,646,000 after acquiring an additional 49,010,087 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,557,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,131,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,460 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,648,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,154 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,595,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $295,270,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $153.31 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $192.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.18.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

