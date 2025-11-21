Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,895 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Antero Midstream worth $11,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 41.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 277.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 6,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 89.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Antero Midstream Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 40.07%.The firm had revenue of $294.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.84%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

