Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.42% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $11,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,275,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,399,000 after buying an additional 901,777 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3,380.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after acquiring an additional 502,129 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,353,000 after purchasing an additional 318,090 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,568,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,896,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,246,000 after purchasing an additional 196,614 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $23.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

