Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $11,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 38,148 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 290.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $135.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $101.25 and a 12 month high of $143.04.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

