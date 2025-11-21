Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $12,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRI. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 419.2% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 32.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $1,094,837.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,354.40. The trade was a 28.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DRI

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $169.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.76. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.67 and a 52-week high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 52.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.31%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.